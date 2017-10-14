Heart Beat Campaign’s push for six all-new defibrillators

It was a special day for Lions President Graham Parish when, for the first time in the club’s history, members were able to present three defibrillators in three hours.

All of the lifesaving machines were purchased on a 50/50 basis, making the generous donations from the general public go twice as far, and are now available at the RAFA Club, in Wish Road, The Gateway Christian Church, in Lottbridge Drove, and Cavendish Sports Hall, in Eldon Road.

At the end of Friday morning’s (October 6) presentations Graham said, “I am delighted the club had agreed to support this great potentially lifesaving initiative.”

The Heart Beat Campaign is made up of a number of organisations, including Eastbourne Lions, First Responders, SECAmb, East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, Langney councillor Alan Shuttleworth and supported by this newspaper. Its aim is to provide as many defibrillators across town as possible, and to highlight the importance of basic first aid.

Eastbourne Lions has just ordered a Public Access Defibrillator (PAD) for Holywell facilities block, which the club believes is necessary because of its remote location. This PAD will be installed as soon as it is received, but the official presentation will be in mid-January, when the Lions Club celebrates 50 years since its formation.

On that day the club wants to beat its record by presenting six defibrillators in six hours – a sort of defibrillator marathon.

The Lions Club has thrown down the gauntlet to the other members of the Eastbourne Defibrillator Partnership to individually raise sufficient funds to purchase just one defibrillator each as part of this challenge.

Alec Stephens, Community Services Chairman at Eastbourne Lions, said, “I wish we could continue to install PADs at the same rate as we have this year, but the tank is almost on empty.

“To be able to have a defibrillator within easy reach of anybody suffering from a cardiac arrest we desperately need an injection of funds.”

For more information about the Heart Beat Campaign, or to take the pledge, email defibrillators@eastbourne.gov.uk or secretaryelionsclub@gmail.com