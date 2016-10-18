NHS trust publishes review into killings involving patients

A NHS trust that looks after people with mental health problems in Sussex has published an independent review into how it dealt with killings involving patients.

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust co-commissioned the review with NHS England, which is based on several cases from Sussex. One of the cases that forms the review is the killing of Don Lock, 79, from Worthing, who was stabbed 39 times by Matthew Daley, also from Worthing, last year. Daley, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, was found guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility earlier this year after being charged with Mr Lock’s murder. Read more here.

