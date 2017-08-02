Health Walks now weekly

The Eastbourne Seafront Health Walk has proved to be so popular it has now gone weekly.

Jennifer Deering, of The Conservation Volunteers, said: “When we launched the walk back in March we ran it twice a month but it has been so successful that we are now in a position to offer it every week.”

Health walks are free, one hour walks providing a convenient and regular way to get active, meet new people and explore your local area. By keeping our walks short, new walkers and those with long term health conditions can feel more confident getting started.

Jenny Deering added: “Regular walking is a wonderful form of natural exercise, which is simple but also very effective. In a short space of time walking can significantly improve your health, well-being and confidence.

“Our volunteer walk leaders help all sorts of people to enjoy our walks, providing support every step of the way and having a great deal of fun at the same time. Summer is a great time to enjoy the best of Eastbourne Seafront, so come along and join us on a Wednesday for a short walk, followed by a cuppa and a chat.

“We’ll be meeting every Wednesday at 10.30am, outside the Sovereign Centre. Please ensure you are wearing appropriate footwear and clothing for the weather conditions on the day.”

For more information about the East Sussex Health Walks, contact Jenny Deering on 07740 899559 or e-mail j.deering@tcv.org.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.