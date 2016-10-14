Health secretary Hunt visits Eastbourne DGH

Controversial health minister Jeremy Hunt made a surprise visit to Eastbourne DGH this morning (Friday).

Details of his visit were not released to the media but tweets from his social media Twitter account show he met Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell, hospital bosses and some staff.

Late this morning he tweeted, “Good visit to @ESHTNHS to hear about progress @Caroline_Ansell” and “Good morning hearing from staff @ESHTNHS about progress they are making on patient safety and quality @Caroline_Ansell”.

Pictures of the visit were also posted on Mr Hunt’s Twitter account.