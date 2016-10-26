Health club raises thousands for Look Good Feel Better

An Eastbourne health club has taken part in a national fundraiser and helped bring in £38,000 for women and teenager to combat the visable side effects of cancer treatment.

Bannatyne Health Clubs across the UK, including Eastbourne, took part in the Look Good Feel Better’s annual fundraising campaign, Feel Better Week.

It beats last year’s final fundraising total of £32,000 and will be donated to Look Good Feel Better via The Bannatyne Charitable Trust.

In order to raise the money, each of Bannatyne’s 66 health clubs devised their own fundraising activities, which included a treadmill marathon challenge, fancy dress fun runs, sponsored chest waxing, cake sales, magic shows and an evening with a medium.

In recognition of ongoing fundraising achievements, the charity presented Bannatyne Group chief executive, Justine Musgrove, with its Feel Better Week 2016 Star Fundraiser Award.

Look Good Feel Better runs free confidence-boosting skincare and make-up workshops and masterclasses across the UK, helping women and teenagers combat the visible side effects of cancer treatment.

Justin Musgrove, chief executive of the Bannatyne Group, said “It’s an honour to have received the Star Fundraiser award on behalf of the group. I am so proud of the members and staff at our health clubs and spas. Everyone really got into the fundraising spirit and embraced Feel Better Week to collectively raise a tremendous amount of money for Look Good Feel Better.

“Many people’s lives are touched in some way by cancer, so it’s important that we do all we can to support patients who are dealing with this brutal illness on a day-to-day basis. Look Good Feel Better delivers a vital service, which helps thousands of women battling cancer.”

Ian Daniels, head of fundraising at Look Good feel Better, said, “We’re absolutely thrilled with the fundraising efforts.”

