Head becomes women’s champ

Willingdon Community School hosted the first Department for Education Women in Leadership Launch Event for the East Sussex Region on Monday July 17.

Headteacher, Emily Beer, has been selected as Women’s Champion for the area. Emily took on the headship at Willingdon Community School in 2016 and hopes to encourage more women into leadership roles.

Emily explained: “Today was a really important day for our local community.

“I am very pleased to be in a position to help other women recognise their potential and address any barriers to their progression into leadership.

“My own personal journey to headship hasn’t always been easy but I was fortunate to have a strong family network and mentors who believed in me.

“I hope, through our work, we can not only support our future female leaders but we can help both men and women currently in leadership positions, find strategies to enable ladies with potential to thrive.”

Figures show that while 73.8% of all classroom teachers are female; only 62% of headteachers are female.

The Government is asking male and female leaders from all backgrounds to make a voluntary pledge to coach women teachers to become leaders.

Coaching has the potential to transform the leadership journey of women teachers.

Coaching increases confidence, unlocks potential and builds resilience. It is flexible, bespoke and specific to need.

To get involved visit www.gov.uk/guidance/women-leading-in-education-become-a-coach.

If you wish to know more about the project locally, please do not hesitate to contact Willingdon Community School office@willingdonschool.org.uk or follow the twitter link https://twitter.com/soar_sea.

