Have you seen missing Newhaven teenager?

Police say they are concerned about the welfare of a missing 16-year-old from Newhaven.

Sussex Police say Ovie Pateman was last seen leaving an address in Western Road on Saturday (August 20) at around midnight to go to a friend's house. He was due back on Thursday (August 25) but did not return.

He is described as black, 5ft and of heavy build with short black hair. It is thought he could be in the Brighton or Shoreham area.

Missing persons co-ordinator Lynda Lynch said: "We are concerned about Ovie because of his age and would like to know that he is ok. Please contact us if you have any information which can help us find.”

If you see Ovie or have any information about his whereabouts please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1718 of 25/ 08.

