Have you seen missing man from Hellingly?

Police are trying to find a 47-year-old man who was reported missing from his Hellingly home on Sunday (November 12).

Guy James Morey was last seen shortly after 5pm.

He is described by police as white, 6’4”, of large build and with straight, receding light brown greying hair.

He usually wears glasses and when last seen was dressed in a shirt, dark trousers, a chequered sweater and a navy blue or black heavyweight waterproof jacket, say officers.

Anyone seeing Mr Morey or with knowledge of where he might be is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 941 of 12/11.

In an emergency, or if he appears to be in danger, please phone 999.