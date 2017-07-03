Have you seen missing Kathleen?

Police are concerned about a missing woman who has links to Eastbourne.

Kathleen Phelps was reported missing on Friday (June 30) at 8.30pm after her son went to visit her at her lat in York Road, Hove.

He believes the 65-year-old may have left the previous evening and hasn’t been seen since. She called in sick to work on Thursday (June 29), which is the last time anyone heard from her.

Kathleen is known to sometimes travel to Eastbourne.

PC Henry Cox said, “This is out of character for Kathleen as she has never gone missing before.

“She is white and slim with short, grey hair but it is unknown what she was wearing when she left.”

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1468 of 30/06.