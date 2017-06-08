Hard-working DGH volunteers thanked for their efforts

Hospital volunteers have been thanked for their services to patients and local hospitals at the annual Volunteers Celebration Event.

The event was attended by 26 volunteers who were presented with certificates in recognition of their length of service.

In total 37 have been recognised for their length of voluntary service; five for 25 years, four for 20 years, 12 for 15 years, 15 for 10 years with a special award for numerous years of voluntary service at Bexhill Hospital to Harriet Chapman. This totals a combined 565 years of voluntary service.

There are around 800 registered volunteers in the community and at Bexhill, Conquest, Eastbourne District General and Rye Hospitals working in many different areas. The volunteers give their time free for a minimum of four hours a week with many working longer hours.

Alice Webster, director of nursing for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, said, “We are extremely grateful for the work undertaken by the many volunteers in our hospitals.

“They all share one common thing - they give the precious gift of time. It is time freely given, in many cases a considerable amount of time, which all helps contribute to a better experience for our patients and visitors.

“The work, commitment and enthusiasm of our volunteers are a superb example to us all and a great service to the local community.”

Joan Ratcliffe, who volunteers in the DGH Flower Shop, said, “Volunteering has been a godsend to me after losing my husband. I worked for the trust for many years and I began volunteering whilst I was still employed by the trust for a few evenings per week.

“After retiring I continued to volunteer because I have met a lovely group of friends and I thoroughly enjoy it.

“I would definitely recommend volunteering for the trust not only for the great friendships but the opportunity to support the trust in any capacity, as it benefits all of us in the community.”

If you would like more details about becoming a hospital volunteer contact the volunteer co-ordinator Zoe Yousefi on 417400 ext 4880.