Hand dryer caused Eastbourne train fire

A fire which broke out on a train at 5am on Monday morning (November 28) was caused by a hand dryer in the toilets.

Firefighters were called to Eastbourne Station and found a small fire in the roof of an empty out-of-service train on platform three at Eastbourne Train Station.

Aftermath of the fire on board a train at Eastbourne SUS-161128-172211001

Two crews from Eastbourne Fire Station extinguished the blaze using a hose reel jet and breathing equipment.

The fire service confirmed the fire had started accidentally and there were no reports of injuries. Rail services from the station were delayed on the morning while firefighters tackled the incident.

The fire was caused by a faulty hand dryer and now all dryers of that type have been removed from Southern trains, so that safety checks can be made.

The train was badly damaged by the fire and has been taken to a Southern depot for repairs.

A Southern spokesman said, “A component in a toilet hand dryer caused a fire recently on board an empty, out-of-service train.

“As a sensible precaution, we are isolating these dryers on trains where they are fitted while we speak with our suppliers about a fix.”

Mick Cash, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, said, “ The union wants an assurance that all safety risks are being dealt with and not swept under the carpet.”

The spokesman from Southern responded to Mr Cash’s comments by explaining Southern had followed all necessary safety precautions.