Hampden Park parade of shops to be redeveloped?

A disused parade of shops in Hampden Park is going up for sale and redevelopment with a price tag of more than £1million.

The Brassey Parade plot, apart from one shop and a flat, was owned by one company which went into receivership.

Brassey Parade shops SUS-161026-094351001

Eastbourne Borough Council planning officers and Hampden Park ward members say they have been working closely with all parties concerned for “many years” about how the patafe could be improved and now the site has been put up for sale and redevelopment.

It is being marketed by property auction house Allsop and includes the freehold of the parade of commercial and residential properties – seven ground floor retail units each with a first floor flat along with other shops and flats.

A spokesperson at Allsop said offers in excess of £1million were being invited and the estimated rental value, assuming all the units were fully let, could be £127,800 a year.

“This offers significant development potential and asset management opportunities,” said a spokesperson.

Hampden Park councillors Jim Murray, Colin Swansborough and Pat Hearn said they were delighted.

Councillor Murray said, “We know the area has been an eyesore for a very long time now and have worked hard to get the receivers to listen to the concerns of local residents, so I am delighted we have finally made some progress.”

Councillor Swansborough said, “It is anticipated the purchaser will redevelop the whole site primarily as flats but retaining some retail space as well as leaving a public amenity area.

“We hope to be involved in the early design stages of the redevelopment and we will keep Hampden Park residents informed.

“This area has been a problem for far too long.”