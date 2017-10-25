Hampden Park nominated for title of UK’s best park

Hampden Park has made the shortlist of green spaces nominated for the title of the UK’s Best Park.

The competition, organised by outdoor spaces charity Fields in Trust, is voted for by members of the public.

Hampden Park is described on its nomination form as, “A classic Edwardian Park which supports a huge community of sports, games and wildlife. An assett to the Town of Eastbourne.”

Voting closes at 5pm on Friday, November 3, and the winner will be announced at the Fields in Trust Awards at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Wednesday November 29.

To vote, visit www.fieldsintrust.org/bestpark/southeast