Hampden Park level crossing to close

Hampden Park level crossing will be closed for a day due to works taking place this weekend.

The crossing will be closed to traffic so Network Rail works can be carried out between 1.30am on Sunday (November 26) and 5am on the following Monday morning (November 27).

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said the Loop and Service 1 will be affected, and will use Lottbridge Drove/Cross Levels Way/Kings Drive/Decoy Drive and Brodrick Road in both directions instead.