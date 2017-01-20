Hailsham woman, 43, dies suddenly on Spanish holiday

A 43-year-old Hailsham woman died suddenly during a holiday on a Spanish island, an inquest has heard.

Tracy Sadunajski suffered a heart attack in the early hours of October 8 2015 in the Mallorcan resort of Cala d’or.

The inquest at Eastbourne on Thursday heard Ms Sadunajski, nee Labby, had complained of chest pain and a pain her left arm shortly before she died.

Her friend Patricia Cooper, who she was on holiday with, said the friends had enjoyed a walk around the resort and stopped off for cocktails on the way back to their hotel.

They had gone to bed but Ms Sadunajski woke up saying she felt unwell.

The hotel doctor and paramedics tried in vain to save Ms Sadunajski, who was a carer and lived at The Diplocks.

Her GP, Dr Savvakis Savvas, from Bridgeside Surgery in Western Road, said his patient had a history of high blood pressure and asthma and had been treated for a lung infection in the weeks before her death.

Coroner Alan Craze recorded a verdict of accidental death.