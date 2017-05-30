Hailsham town centre scheme enters final phase

A scheme to improve Hailsham town centre has entered its final phase, an East Sussex County Council spokesman said.

The latest stage of work began in Vicarage Lane and Vicarage Road this week, after workmen finished improvements in both High Street and George Street.

“The Hailsham project is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to ensure the town can cope with future development and continue to thrive,” said Karl Taylor, assistant director of operations at East Sussex County Council.

“We are delighted with the new look to the High Street and George Street. Both are now pedestrian friendly and modern looking and we are pleased to see the final stage of the work starting.

“Recognising the importance of maintaining access to car park, leisure centre, council offices and supermarket, and the need to keep disruption to a minimum, our contractors have arranged to carry out the next stage in phases.”

The work, which is expected to take 12 weeks to complete, includes widening footpaths, installing a new pedestrian crossing and putting in place a permanent one way system. It will be carried out in five phases.

The first phase is already underway and involves the construction of a new pedestrian crossing outside the leisure centre car park. A small section of Vicarage Lane will be closed until July 7 to allow for the work to take place, and a diversion route is in operation.

As the work continues there will be overnight closures from North Street to the new pedestrian crossing. There will be no access between 7pm and 5am between July 6 and July 7.

There will also be road reconstruction work on the corner of Vicarage Road and Marshfoot Lane between July 10 and July 14

From July 17 to August 8, the road between Marshfoot Lane and Vicarage Road will be closed as workmen create a footpath and repair the existing kerbs. There will also be overnight closures between August 10 and August 11 to allow for surfacing work between the new pedestrian crossing and the Market Street junction. This road will be closed between 7pm and 5am.

Diversion routes will be in place during all closures. Temporary traffic lights and other traffic management measures will also be put in place.