Hailsham students go to aid of elderly man who suffered fall.

Three 15 year old students from Hailsham Community College have been awarded with a Certificate of Excellence for services to the community after they went to the aid of an elderly gentleman who suffered a nasty fall on the Cuckoo Trail.

The boys, Harvey Croft, Toby Kilshaw and Joshua Noakes, took him home and waited with him until paramedics arrived. He needed 16 stitches for an eye injury.

When the gentleman’s wife offered them a money as a kind gesture of thanks, they refused and asked for it to be added to a donation box raising funds for a local Hospice instead.

Whilst recovering from his ordeal the gentleman wrote to Principal, Phil Matthews to inform him of the students’ excellent conduct and to praise them for being a credit to the college and to their parents.

College Principal Phil Matthews said: “Their kindness and responsible actions showed them to be tremendous ambassadors, not only for their college, but for young people in general.”