Hailsham six-year-old ‘sad and lonely’ because he can’t play outside with friends

A Hailsham mum is appealing for help to buy a specialist tricycle that will allow her six-year-old son to play outside with his friends again.

Robyn Ferreira’s son, Gabriel, has cerebral palsy, a condition that affects his mobility. He has poor balance and although he can walk his leg muscles get sore easily. His limited independence often frustrates him.

Gabriel Ferreira SUS-170707-132315001

Gabriel’s condition makes it difficult for him to play outside with other children. He gets sad and lonely watching them enjoying themselves.

Robyn says that her son, a pupil at Grove Park School in Crowborough, also has no sense of danger and has to be supervised at all times.

Robyn has been told by Caudwell Children, the national charity that provides practical and emotional support to disabled children and their families, that a specialist tricycle would have a huge impact on Gabriel’s wellbeing. She said: “There are so many things that my son can’t do, because of his condition, but the tricycle that’s been recommended would allow him to be able to do something for himself.

“It would also give my son some independence. It’s heart-breaking to see him missing out on so much so I’m desperate to get Gabriel the tricycle. Unfortunately, it’s not simply a case of going out and buying one as the model best suited to Gabriel’s needs costs an eye watering £2,480!”

But now, thanks to fundraising assistance from Caudwell Children, Robyn is looking to raise the money needed for a new tricycle.

The charity has created a Just Giving page for Gabriel and they are approaching charitable trusts, grant giving organisations, Rotary clubs and Masonic lodges in order to raise the cash.

“But I also want to appeal to the public and the business community and ask them to give us a helping hand,” said Robyn.

“With their support we can make life so much better for Gabriel.”

If Robyn can raise the funds for the specialist piece of equipment it will allow her son to do much more than simply play with his friends.

“The trikes are specially designed to assist disabled children in their physical development and rehabilitation. They are engineered to make pedalling that much easier.

“So whilst Gabriel is having fun he will also be improving his core strength and co-ordination, developing muscle tone in his legs and improving his gross motor skills. Without this equipment I’m afraid that Gabriel could become a prisoner in his own home.”

Trudi Beswick, chief executive of Caudwell Children, said, “A specialist tricycle not only benefits the child, it has a positive impact on the whole family. Unbelievably, there are an estimated 70,000 children in the UK who would benefit from the correct mobility equipment.

“Gabriel’s case highlights the kind of support that is needed for children with a condition that affects their mobility. I want members of the public and the business community to do whatever it takes to support the family through their Just Giving page. With their help Gabriel can get the equipment that he so desperately needs to improve his health and wellbeing.”

You can support Gabriel through his Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/trike4gabriel

You can also donate by texting: PEAL51 £amount 70070

To find out more about Caudwell Children visit: www.caudwellchildren.com