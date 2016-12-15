Hailsham shows London the ropes

Hailsham company Marlow Ropes was at the centre of a daredevil charity stunt last Friday, supplying the rope for the first ever zip line across the River Thames.

The event was the brainchild of the London Fire Brigade and aimed at raising more than £1 million for the Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

Twenty brave participants travelled the 463 metres in ‘Superman style’ – head first – reaching speeds of up to 40mph from the roof of St Thomas’ Hospital to Victoria Tower Gardens by the Houses of Parliament.