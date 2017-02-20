Hailsham road to close as part of major improvement scheme

A road in Hailsham will be temporarily closed to traffic as part of a £2.5 million improvement scheme in the town centre.

Diversion routes will be in place as George Street closes for eight weeks from Monday, March 13, to allow contractors Costain CH2M to begin work on reconstructing the road.

During the work, various diversions will be in place, while pedestrian access to all shops, restaurants and business properties will be maintained throughout.

The work is part of the Hailsham Town Centre Improvement Scheme, funded by contributions from housing developers and £1.3m from East Sussex County Council.

Work on the High Street is nearing completion and has included pavement widening, road resurfacing, changes to parking, new pedestrian crossings, traffic lights and street lights.

The work is aimed at improving the town centre for pedestrians and public transport users, and ensuring the town can cope with increased traffic as a result of new housing development.

Cllr Bill Bentley is chairman of the scheme steering group, made up of representatives from the county council, Wealden District Council, Hailsham Town Council and Hellingly Parish Council.

He said, “Unfortunately, the narrowness of George Street means the road will have to be closed to traffic temporarily while our contractors carry out this important work.

“As they’ve done throughout this scheme, the contractors will do whatever they can to minimise any disruption caused and all town centre businesses will remain open as usual.

“It’s exciting to see the scheme moving towards its final phase and the improvement it’s making to the look and feel of the town.

“With all the new housing development in Hailsham it’s vital that we act to ensure our town centre remains vibrant and attractive, and can cope with the increase in traffic.”

Work on the improvement scheme, which was subject to public consultation, began last summer, with a five-week break over Christmas to minimise disruption in the festive period.

Following the work in George Street, contractors will finish work in Vicarage Road and Vicarage Lane, and hope to complete the scheme by the end of May.

More information is available online at www.eastsussexhighways.com/events or by calling the East Sussex Highways Contact Centre on 0345 608 0193.