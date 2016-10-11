Hailsham Library extension is home for new IT sessions

People in Hailsham can get help applying for work online and access other online services – in the town’s refurbished library.

The IT for You sessions offer people the chance to spend time in small groups getting one-to-one tuition to help use laptops and tablets to improve their skills and search for jobs.

The service, funded by the Department for Work and Pensions, is being offered in the library’s new garden room, created thanks to a £140,000 refurbishment funded by contributions from developers behind new housing schemes in the town.

The free sessions are held on Mondays at 2.30pm in the new room, which boasts a free WiFi connection. The refurbishment has also seen provision of a defibrillator provided by Wealden District Council.

The IT for You programme is also running in libraries in Crowborough on Tuesdays at 10.30am, Eastbourne on Fridays at 10.30am, Heathfield on Tuesdays at 2.30pm and Uckfield on Wednesdays at 10.30am.

Cllr Chris Dowling, East Sussex County Council lead member for community services, said, “This new service is proving very worthwhile in helping people learn new skills and boost their career prospects.

“The sessions are totally free and people can use them to get as much or as little help as they need.

“There’s also been a very positive response to the new extension at Hailsham Library, which provides a welcoming, modern setting in which to read or use online facilities.”

People can book a place by calling 01323 463759 or by dropping in to a participating library during the IT for You session.

More information is available at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/libraries/computers-and-internet/getting-help-using-computers/

