Hailsham hairdressers a cut above the rest with window display

Legends Hair and Beauty Salon has received first prize in a search to find the best Christmas shop window display in Hailsham.

The hairdressers and beauty services provider in Hailsham High Street was chosen by Hailsham Forward as the winner of this year’s competition set up to encourage businesses to decorate their shop fronts during the festive season.

Several shop displays were short-listed for the award in the town centre this year, including those produced by Bloomfield’s Florists, also in the High Street, and MsMatch in St Mary’s Walk.

However, there was no topping the efforts of Legends which impressed judges with its front window display which incorporated a stylish white coloured theme to get people in the festive spirit.

Shop staff members were delighted when the Mayor and member of the Hailsham Forward Executive, Cllr Nigel Coltman, dropped in to hand out an award they hadn’t even entered for.

“We’re very pleased to have won the Best Shop Window Christmas Display this year,” said Legends proprietor Fiona Marden, who personally received the award.

“Not only did we have so much fun putting the decorations up, but we got to do something for the shops in the town centre and something for the local community who pass by the festive window.”

Abby Melluish, who also designed the window display at Legends, said, “There was a lot of competition from many shops in the town centre with many of them having excellent displays.”

Windows were judged on visual impact, creativity, artistic merit, inventive use of materials and effort.

Cllr Coltman said, “We were impressed by the way that some shops had continued their festive theme inside, with many having decorated trees, hanging baubles and tinsel throughout. The dressing-up and decorating of shop windows

for Christmas clearly enhances the festive spirit of this important retail period.

“I’d like to thank all those shops who took the time and trouble to set up such brilliant displays, as well as my colleagues at Hailsham Forward for organising the competition.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.