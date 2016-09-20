Hailsham firms have their say

Hailsham Town Council’s Neighbourhood Planning Team has launched a four-week consultation survey in which local businesses can say what makes Hailsham a good place to do business and what is needed in the future to sustain the local business community with further housing development.

The survey, which launched on Friday, September 23 and will run until Friday, October 21 has been has been produced by the Neighbourhood Planning Team’s Business and Employment sub-group, which was set to look at how local industries may grow in the future and how to encourage more to come into the area.

The survey can be completed online: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/WKPFSHX. Hard copies can be obtained from the Hailsham Town Council offices in Market Street.

Councillor Chriss Triandafyllou, chairman of the business and employment sub-group said it is of paramount importance that, through the survey, local

businesses’ needs and preferences are taken into account.

He said: “As well as obtaining views about existing facilities and services available in Hailsham as we did through our previous residents’ survey launched in the summer, we now need to find out from business operators what is required to support and develop our workforce in the future.

"Your views are valuable and it would help our understanding of the characteristics of local businesses if you would take the time to complete our short survey online or via hard copy.

"Please provide us with any extra information you think important and let us know ways in which we can work together to improve business opportunities in the town.”

All data supplied will be treated as confidential and will be anonymised prior to being published in summary form later this autumn.

Town Clerk John Harrison said: “The questionnaire will help identify businesses’ likes and dislikes about the Hailsham area and will be used to understand what the local business community opinion as a whole is.

"All views gathered will inform the draft Neighbourhood Plan and provide a blueprint for the future development of the Hailsham area.”

