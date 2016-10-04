Hailsham firefighters tackle business park fire

Firefighters were called to a Hailsham business park last night (Monday) after reports of a caravan fire.

A crew from Hailsham were called to Station Road at around 8.40pm were they found two caravans had caught alight at the rear of the park.

They used a hose reel jet to tackle the fire and made the area safe before leaving the scene.

