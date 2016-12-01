Hailsham ‘burglar’ charged after police stop car at Polegate roundabout

A Hailsham man was charged with a string of offences including burglary after being stopped by police at the A27 Polegate roundabout yesterday (Wednesday, November 30).

Two police cars brought a silver Volkswagen Eos to a halt at the junction of the A27 and the A22 at Cophall Roundabout at around 4.35pm.

There were no injuries and only minor damage resulted.

Sam Anthony Spencer was arrested and later charged with aggravated vehicle taking without consent, burglary, driving without insurance and driving other than in accordance with a licence.

The 22-year-old man is currently in custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Brighton at 10am tomorrow (Friday, December 2).

