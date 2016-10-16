Gull rescued in Eastbourne ‘had hook embedded in tongue’

Firefighters were called to help rescue a seagull dangling from an aerial by a fishing line.

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service volunteers, who helped to rescue the stricken gull from the roof in Bedfordwell Road, were horrified to find a fishing hook embedded in the bird’s tongue.

SUS-161016-140715001

The gull also had what appeared to be insulation fibres wrapped around his legs.

Trevor Weeks MBE, founder and operations director for the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service, said: “The care team managed to remove the hook from his tongue and fibres from his legs, give him first aid and it wasn’t long before he was tucking in to his dinner.”

An ambulance also rushed to the aid of an injured swan on Lottbridge Drove last week.

In just 20 minutes WRAS received more than 15 calls from passing motorists, concerned about the bird’s welfare.

SUS-161016-140650001

Luckily there were no serious injuries and the swan was released back into the wild a few days later.

