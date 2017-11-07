Group enjoys Fires Service talk

Eastbourne and District Soroptimists enjoyed an interesting and informative talk on the work of East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service from Mark Webb, station manager at Eastbourne Community Fire Station.

The club usually meets at Chalk Farm Hotel in Willingdon twice a month and enjoys a range of interesting speakers and activities.

Gill Morris said, “We welcome new members to our club which works to improve the lives of women and girls. For more information please see our website at www.sigbi.org/eastbourne.”