Grill pan fire in Willingdon Trees, Eastbourne

Fire & Rescue East Sussex SUS-150522-132527001

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service firefighters were sent to deal with a grill pan fire in Wheelwright Close, Willingdon Trees, yesterday (Sunday June 11).

Firefighters headed to the scene at 1.20pm to tend the fire which was out on arrival.