Grenfell families enjoy free day out at Drusillas Park

Families affected by the Grenfell Tower fire were among those who got to enjoy a free day out at Drusillas Park.

More than 60 people were welcomed to the zoo on Saturday (August 19) as part of a scheme by a children’s charity which aims to reduce the impact of child poverty.

The girls enjoying the Hello Kitty Car Ride at Drusillas Park SUS-170822-130620001

The fun-filled day out included free entrance to Drusillas as well as drinks and a BBQ lunch out on Explorer’s Lawn.

The Alfriston-based zoo teamed up with Sphere Digital Recruitment and The Childhood Trust to offer the free day to some London families – many of whom came from Grenfell Towers in West London.

Jamie Cox, Sphere’s group organiser, said, “The children had a great day! They loved spotting all the different monkeys and other exotic animals, as well as stamping their animal spotter books.

“I know that for two of the little girls, the highlight of the day was definitely the car ride in the Hello Kitty Secret Garden, as they are both massive Hello Kitty fans.”

CEO of Sphere, Ed Steer, said: “I am so pleased that Sphere was able to help some very deserving London families. It was great to see everyone having such an enjoyable day out.

“My personal highlight at the Park was soaring around on the new Flying Cheetah ride.”

Laurence Smith, Drusillas’ Managing Director, said, “The Childhood Trust does such an amazing job and we are so pleased that we were able to offer support in the form of a day out at Drusillas.

“We were thrilled to have everyone here and all the families seemed to have thoroughly enjoy their day.”

The Childhood Trust is a London-based funding and grant making charity that works alongside grass roots charities to help alleviate the impact of child poverty.

It has helped more than 65,000 children through its partnership with more than 150 charities throughout London.

For more information about The Childhood Trust see www.childhoodtrust.org.uk or to learn more about

Sphere Digital Recruitment London go to www.spherelondon.co.uk