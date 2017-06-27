Great white shark spotted off south coast, expert claims

A great white shark has been spotted off the south coast, an expert has said.

Fishing journalist Graeme Pullen says he’s been chasing the shark across the south coast for the past two years – adding that there have been repeated sightings off the shore in Hayling Island.

In a YouTube video, he said: “It is scary – it has such an uncanny resemblance to the film Jaws.”

In the video, Mr Pullen speaks to men who claim to have spotted a large dorsal fin while working on Eastney beach.

Portsmouth commercial fisherman Pete Williams revealed that he caught what he believes is the great white shark in his net.

He explained: “We catch loads of sharks and loads of different species throughout the year.

“Over the years we have seen the warmer water temperatures, so there’s different species turning up along the south coast.

“We were out fishing in the dark and we had an encounter through a net – it took the net away. When we came back to the same place, the same thing happened.

“It was huge – the biggest shark I’ve ever seen. It was more than capable of doing damage to me.

“I wasn’t getting in the water, I can tell you that; but there’s no reason why there can’t be a species like that kicking around.”

Shark angler Wayne Comben went straight out to try and catch the shark.

He said: “I got a phone call from a good friend of mine. He told me did spark my interest, but I was quite sceptical.

“I sometimes have to travel for miles to find sharks – I really had no doubt that there was something in this.

“I was in my boat, in the harbour, and put my hand on the throttle – I looked up and I have had to do a double take. What I saw was a big shark fin, just disappearing down into the water.

“I really didn’t know what to make of it; this is a harbour here, you do not expect to see a big shark in the harbour.”

Other sightings have been made further east along the Sussex coast.