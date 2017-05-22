Grandad helps hospice for Tilly

A golfing grandfather has organised a special event to raise funds for the hospice which is supporting his granddaughter.

Friday May 19 will be Eastbourne teenager Tilly Parrott’s 16th Birthday. And her grandfather, Paul Roberts, has found a very special way to mark it: by paying for all of Chestnut Tree’s hospice care services for the day using money raised at a golf event.

Tilly has a rare mutation of the TUBB3 gene, which leaves her unable to care for herself.

“She can’t walk, talk or feed herself,” says Paul. “She also has global development delay and autistic traits, and finds communication very difficult, meaning that caring for Tilly is a round-the-clock responsibility for my daughter, Debi, and her husband.”

The family got in touch with Chestnut Tree five years ago when they were looking for extra support in caring for Tilly.

Since then the family have enjoyed regular visits from a member of the hospice’s Community Team, allowing them to leave Tilly in a safe and trusted pair of hands whilst they enjoy some quality time together.

“We’d be lost without Jackie, our Care Support Worker,” says mum Debi. “Her visits are invaluable. It means I can actually pick our 13 year old son up from school, we can go to the park, or out for a meal.”

Paul was amazed by the facilities when he first visited the hospice. He said: “Before we had even left I told my wife that I wanted to raise money for this amazing charity.”

So he went about organising a golf day at Willingdon Golf Club, in June last year which saw a 100 players raised over £8,000 for the charity.

Now he hoped to repeat the success with a second event at the club on June 30.

Entry to this year’s event is £168 for a team of 4, including a two course meal. More information about the golf day and Chestnut Tree’s Pay for A Day scheme are available at www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk , or you can get in touch on 01323 725095.

May 19 is Tilly’s day at Chestnut Tree. Her name will be displayed in the reception area. “We were truly amazed by the support we had at the golf day last year and really happy to be paying for a whole day of care,” says Paul.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.