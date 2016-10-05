Grab your tickets quick for Eastbourne Beer Festival

Thousands of real ale enthusiasts are set to taste their favourite tipples at Sussex’s biggest beer festival, which starts tomorrow (Thursday, October 6).

Eastbourne Beer Festival returns to the Winter Garden for its 14th year, and sadly Friday and Saturday night (October 7 and 8) have already sold out – but there are still tickets up for grabs for Thursday night and Saturday afternoon.

Guests have the choice of 160 real cask ales on tap, and can also travel around the international bottled beers bar, sampling products all the way from Hawaii and Norway amongst other destinations.

The real ales on offer include welcome comebacks from last year’s winner Prince of Denmark, to the non-Sussex winner Jaipur IPA and the popular Star of Eastbourne. Besides beer, there is also plenty of cider, perry and wine on offer so there really is an alcoholic beverage for everyone.

All of the sought-after real ales have been personally selected by local members of CAMRA, who are partnered with the festival.

The weekend promises to be packed with entertainment, including a pub quiz on Saturday afternoon and two live music stages.

These will feature a variety of acts, ranging from rock to country and swing, with Wakin’ Snakes, Soul Xpress and Frankie Says among the lively performers.

Eastbourne Borough Council Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism and Enterprise, Cllr Margaret Bannister, said, “Eastbourne’s Beer Festival is a chance to recognise Sussex’s award-winning local brews as well as national and international producers.

“With our vineyards, micro-breweries and quintessentially British pubs, it is no surprise that our locally brewed real ales and wine are winning awards.

“The Beer Festival never fails to host a sensational weekend and with Friday being sold out, you must experience the superb range of beers and ales for yourself while tickets are still available!”

Saturday afternoon festivites cost £7 in advance, while Thursday costs £6 in advance and £7 on the door. To book call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre in Cornfield Road.

For more information visit www.eastbournebeerfestival.co.uk

