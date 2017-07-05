GP to cycle over Alps in aid of blood cancer charity

Local GP, Dr Matt Jackson, is to follow in the footsteps of Hannibal and cycle over the Alps in July.

The 520-kilometre ride will take four days, starting in Geneva, Switzerland and finishing in Milan, Italy.

Dr Jackson, who lives in Eastbourne, is a partner at Seaford Medical Practice. He is doing the ride in memory of his father who died from a Lymphoma - a type of blood cancer - when he was 61. He will be taking part with fellow fundraisers in the Green Army, a team of cyclists who regularly take on challenges for charity. The ride over the Alps will raise funds for Bloodwise, a charity that funds research in blood cancers.

Dr Jackson said, “Bloodwise is doing incredible work for the fight against cancer by supporting patients and funding research. My father died from a type of blood cancer and while he was given all the available treatments and received the best of care from the NHS, the fact is that we don’t yet have the knowledge to beat these types of cancers.”

For further information visit the website at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/drmatthewjackson