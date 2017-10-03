Golf Tournament raises record amount for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

Signtek Golfers raised a record £13,000 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice when they hosted their third fundraising golf day at Wellshurst Golf and Country Club, Hellingly, beating last year’s £9,000 total.

Sponsored by 54 local businesses, the 102 golfers played for multiple prizes.

Overall winners David Sheppard and Brian Wills from ProWorx congratulated Signtek directors, Ian Stephenson and Ricky Walsh ,on another cracking event which they agreed wouldn’t have been possible without the huge amount of effort to pull the day together by Jacqui Stephenson.