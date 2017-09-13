Gold for Eastbourne windsurfers at national championships

Eastbourne windsurfers sailed into first place in a national windsurfing championships at the weekened.

Orlando Guy and Louis Walker, from Eastbourne’s Buzz Active Windsurfing, seized gold at the National Windsurfing Championships at Grafham Water.

The Eastbourne champions

Orlando came first in the 5.8 metre class and Louis won the 6.8 metre class.

Team-mates William Reed and Louis Pert also sailed very competitively across the weekend in their first national event – though there was disappointment for Bronwen Kraft who was unable to compete due to illness.

Recent Buzz graduate Sam Williams posted a top 10 finish in the Olympic ‘RSX’ class, having recently moved up to the next stage of his windsurfing career.

2017 has been a stellar year for young windsurfers from Eastbourne, all of whom started out at the Buzz Active centre located opposite Princes Park. Sam Williams and Louis Walker both sailed with the British team at the European Windsurfing Championships in France this July and Louis will be competing as part of the official Team GB squad at the World Championships at Salou in Spain this October.

Local charity the Roy Hudson Trust will be supporting Louis to compete at this event and both Louis and Sam are continuing to look for local sponsors as they develop their sporting careers.

With support from the Royal Yachting Association’s national development programme, an increasing number of Eastbourne windsurfers have gone on to compete across the UK and internationally over recent years.

Most of them started out with ‘holiday fun’ courses at Buzz Active.

Centre manager Richard Wilson said, “Getting out on the water is a great way for young people to learn new skills and develop confidence in a completely new arena.

“We’re really proud of the success of the Buzz Active Sprites windsurfing team and are keen to recruit even more sailors.

“It’s not too late to come down and give a new sport a try this year – we’ll be running courses both in Eastbourne and at our Cuckmere centre through October half term.”

For more information about Buzz Active call 01323 417023.