GoggleBox star in Eastbourne

Reality TV personality Sandra Martin, best known for her role in Channel 4 show GoggleBox, visited Eastbourne last week.

Her visit included a trip to the pier, the Towner Gallery and Arndale Centre, before having lunch at the Italian restaurant Mo Mambo Mania.

Ms Martin told her 122,000 followers on Twitter she had enjoyed her time in the town.

She also posed for a photo with local restaurant owner Maurizio Manfredi who said, “It was fantastic to meet Sandra,

oh my goodness what a character. I look forward to her next visit.”

Ms Martin, who is reportedly planning a move to Hastings, also spent some time on the Sunshine Coast’s renowned beaches.

The star stayed in the Mansion Lion Hotel on Grand Parade and tweeted pictures of Eastbourne’s pier.

Fans of GoggleBox were left devastated after Ms Martin’s recent announcement that she was quitting the popular Channel 4 show. But she has now picked up Sussex-based agent Brett McLean, who is helping her expand her career into pantomimes.

McLean said, “I’m delighted to be representing Sandra and introducing her to the county of East Sussex. Sandra will actually be relocating to Hastings following her completion of a month of panto in Maidenhead so this larger than life character will be spotted around the boroughs of Eastbourne and Hastings more frequently.”