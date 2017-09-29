Goals vandalised in Eastbourne recreation ground

There was a quick response from the community after two full sized goals in Old Town recreation ground were badly damaged by vandals.

The goals were noticed this morning (Friday), with one completely destroyed, and the council’s Neighbourhood First team was called to the scene by concerned residents.

Resident Jonathan Dow said, “Due to proactive residents this was reported swiftly and due to the proactivity of Sarah Harris, EBC Neighbourhood first officer, and the subsequent excellent service from the main contractors ID Verde, the goals were fixed the same morning.”

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Council said the contractor had also noticed the damage on his way to work in the morning.

They had been pulled out of the ground, and one of the goals was so badly damaged it had to be replaced. But there are now two goals back on the field and ready for the weekend.

Residents used the Eastbourne Borough Council Report It app to quickly let the council know of the damage.

The app, which can be downloaded on a smart phone, allows the user to take a picture of a problem, such as fly tipping or graffiti.

Users can then add some information about the incident, and the app then uses the GPS feature on the mobile phone to send the report to the council complete with the location.

It is available on iPhone, Android, Windows phones and Blackberrys, and is a quick way to report problems and be updated with any action the council takes.

For more information, visit www.eastbourne.gov.uk/report-a-problem/app/

Meanwhile, Sussex Police’s Operation Blitz is a scheme in Eastbourne to report antisocial behaviour. Members receive a weekly email notifying them of extra police patrols in their area which are targeting antisocial behaviour (normally on a Friday and Saturday evening).

The message includes a mobile number of one of the officers on patrol, so the team can be contacted directly by members of the public.

To join, visit www.Intheknow.community Go to Community Interests, At the bottom of the screen click “Switch to advanced mode”, Tick “Anti-Social Behaviour Prevention” and Save.