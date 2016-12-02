Gifts for homeless from Eastbourne mum and sons

A mother and her two young boys have made it a Christmas tradition to deliver gifts to homeless people.

Rachel Pink, 39, and her two sons Kyle, eight, and Max, six, of Old Town, have assembled 70 care packages this year with items like hats, scarfs, sleeping bags and sweets for those sleeping rough.

The family are going to hand out the gifts to homeless people in the town centre throughout the Christmas period, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Rachel said, “My little boy came up with the idea. They have been working their little socks off. I’m very proud of them.”

Since posting about what they are up to online, Rachel says she has been overwhelmed with all the donations she has received.

She said, “Everyone has been amazing, I have had people donating stuff who I don’t even know.”

It was Kyle’s idea last year to start handing out the boxes, after he was upset by seeing homeless people on the streets, and inspired by campaigns like Love in a Box which sends shoeboxes of gifts to underprivileged children.

So they went to shoe shops to ask for leftover shoe boxes and made their own presents full of practical gifts for homeless people at shelters and on the streets.

Rachel said, “Last year was the best Christmas that I have ever had. It made us all cry. It was one of the best things I have ever done.

“It’s about giving. We are doing it because we love doing it.

“It’s heartbreaking when you see some of them out there, especially elderly people. Just a hat and scarf can make the difference. To see their faces when you give them the present is just amazing ... We didn’t have one bad response last year.

Rachel’s friend Bethany Davies said, “It’s such an amazing thing that they are doing.

“It’s incredible that the little children think so much about helping others at this time of year.

“People from all over have been sending Rachel stuff, someone sent £10, others have dropped off bags of clothes.”

If you are or someone you know is sleeping rough, visit www.streetlink.org.uk or Citizens Advice on St Leonard’s Road for assistance.

