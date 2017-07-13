Giant fish stolen from Eastbourne garage

An iconic giant brass fish which has stood in the entrance to the Enterprise Centre in Eastbourne for more than 25 years has been stolen by thieves.

Bosses at the centre discovered this morning (Thursday) that the fish had been taken from where it was being temporarily stored at a garage in St Leonards Road.

The fish had been brought by centre director Nigel Mackenzie, who died two years ago, and it has been used in the logo for the shopping complex.

Manager Denise Harwood said the fish was like a family heirloom and although it isn’t worth much, it has huge emotional value.

Denise said, “We are absolutely devastated.

“It is very precious to us as it is our logo and was purchased by Nigel many years ago. We were planning to reinstate it in our entrance with a dedication to him and the other founder members of the board of directors at the centre.”

Police are currently investigating and a reward is being offered for the return of the fish, which Denise said would have taken three men to remove.