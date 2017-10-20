Ghost tours return to Eastbourne’s Redoubt Fortress this Halloween

Ghostly apparitions and torrid tales will be taking over the Redoubt this Halloween as the spooky torchlit Twilight Ghost Tours return to the creepy corridors of the fortress.

Featuring new tales of smugglers and drowned sailors, the hour-long frightful torchlit journey into the dark prison cells, casemates and caponiers will uncover some more gruesome stories and chilling accounts of haunted sightings, disease, deadly accidents and even murder.

From the ghostly Lady in the White Gown to the pipe smoke often smelt in the Magazine Room, the twice a night tours led by character actors, will take in over 300 years of history and reported sightings on the seafront and in the fortress.

After the sell-out success of last year, the tours this time return twice-nightly and will offer new stories and new characters in an immersive experience, taking in some new locations, with a few frightful moments along the way.

Eastbourne Borough Council Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism and Enterprise, Cllr Margaret Bannister said, “The Redoubt takes on a completely different atmosphere at night, glowing in the torchlight and echoing throughout the corridors – it’s a great way to experience how soldiers and their families would have felt in this imposing building.

“The tours have gone from strength to strength each year, and this year we have lots of new tales to keep returning visitors spooked, with plenty of bangs and screams for good measure!”

The week of frightful fun continues throughout half term with a creepy quiz for little horrors to complete throughout the cobwebbed corridors from October 21 – 29.

With scary bats lurking around every corner, young explorers can try making spooky crafts and enjoy a fangtastic treat at the end of their trail.

On Saturday October 28, free Stargazing returns in the evening to the Gun Platform with telescopes and talks provided by Eastbourne Astronomical Society from 6 – 8pm.

This month stargazers can expect to see the Andromeda Galaxy, Saturn and the sun rising on craters in the moon, along with the possibility of a few shooting stars.

On Halloween, the more daring can experience a night time film screening of The Exorcist (Director’s Cut), as Casemate 20 is transformed into a paranormal film set, followed by a creepy ghost tour of the fortress.

The Redoubt is open every day from 10am to 5pm until November 12, costing £4.50 per adult and £2.50 per child.

Twilight Ghost Tours run at 6.30pm and 8.15pm each evening from October 21 – 29, costing £6 per person and are suitable only for adults and those aged 13 and over. Advance booking is essential.

‘The Exorcist’ film evening on October 31 costs £8 per ticket, minimum age 18. Doors open 7pm for drinks and popcorn.

For more information or to book online visit www.eastbournemuseums.co.uk or telephone 01323 410300.