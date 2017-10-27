Get ready for the Beachy Head Marathon

Beachy Head Marathon is set to hit the ground running tomorrow (Saturday) for its 16th year.

The challenging off-road race will see brave runners take on the track stretching over 26.2 miles of beautiful South Downs National Park landscapes. Organisers say runners have signed up from all over the globe, with entries for this year’s event from more than 14 different countries, including New Zealand, America, Germany and Canada.

Beachy Head Marathon 2015. SUS-151025-074027001

Seasoned and new runners alike can admire the magnificent coastal scenery as the marathon route takes competitors through Friston Forest and over the Seven Sisters, Birling Gap and Beachy Head. All the while they will be competing in one of the UK’s toughest courses, overcoming 300 steps and 14 gates.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s director of tourism and enterprise, Phillip Evans said, “It is a truly unique race with such astounding views of the local area, and one which we are very proud to run.

“The international attraction this event has is phenomenal, and has really become one of Eastbourne’s most iconic events.”

Alongside the marathon, the Beachy Head 10K race returns for its fifth consecutive year, for first-time and shorter distance runners.

Beachy Head Marathon 2015. SUS-151025-074125001

As ever, the 10K still gives competitors the opportunity to enjoy some of the most picturesque and scenic views of the marathon’s route.

The marathon and the 10k race start at 9am at Bede’s School, Dukes Drive.

Photos by Mark Dimmock.