Get into the festival spirit as UK’s largest gin event comes to Eastbourne

The UK’s largest gin festival will be coming to Eastbourne later in the year.

There will be more than 100 different gins from all over the world, including exclusive gins you won’t see anywhere else – from small bespoke producers to more established brands.

Gin Festival Eastbourne SUS-170806-152336001

Gin lovers will be treated to live music, food and a gin cocktail bar, as well as gin masterclasses and the opportunity to meet gin distillers in person, try free samples and chat about their gin.

There will also be bottles of gin – and other gin-based goodies – to buy and take home.

Organisers said, “We love visiting new venues and locations so thought it’s about time we bring our festival to Eastbourne.

“We hope you’re as excited about the festival as we are to visit!”

Gin Festival Eastbourne SUS-170806-152358001

The Gin Festival takes place at the Kings Centre from October 27-28, with evening sessions on both days from 6.30pm-11pm – and afternoon session from 12.30pm-5pm on Saturday. Over 18s only.

A limited number of ‘Early Bird’ tickets are available for £13 each. Once these have sold out, general admission tickets will go on sale on £16 each.

To book tickets, or for more information, see: www.GinFestival.com