Generous donation to Eastbourne Lifeboats after Yacht Club raffle

More than £800 was given to Eastbourne Lifeboats after a hugely successful raffle by Sovereign Harbour Yacht Club.

The headline prize in the event, which took place during the summer regatta, was a fine art print of an artwork depicting Eastbourne’s all-weather lifeboat Diamond Jubilee.

Raffle winner Shaun Sillance with his prize - the painting of the RNLI Golden Jubilee by Martin Sutton

The painting, by Martin Sutton, had been signed by members of the lifeboat crew.

Local artist and fine art dealer Neil Buchanan had the print framed and also sourced the other prizes.

The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex drew the winning ticket, held by Shaun Sillance.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said, “The whole event proved immensely popular.”