Garden charity launches photography competition

To celebrate 90 years of opening beautiful gardens, with several across Sussex, the National Garden Scheme is launching a photography competition today (Saturday May 27) to coincide with their Anniversary Weekend.

The National Garden Scheme have partnered with BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine and Investec Wealth and Investment for the competition, who each have their own category and great prizes on offer.

One of the Sussex NGS gardens Alfriston Clergy House

All amateur entrants will be in with a chance of winning the top prize of a trip to Mary Berry’s garden with four friends.

The prize categories are as follows:

1. Best Overall Photo

1.1. Amateur Category

A trip to Mary Berry’s garden with four friends

1.2. Professional Category

A signed copy of Mary Berry’s latest cookbook

2. Celebrating National Garden Scheme gardens

A book bundle from the National Garden Scheme, including a signed copy of Mary Berry’s latest cook book.

3. Best Gardens for Health photo

A spa day

4. BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine ‘Fantastic Flowers’

£500-worth of STIHL cordless garden tools or accessories of the winner’s choice

5. Investec - Out of the Ordinary: best garden photo

£100 worth of John Lewis Vouchers

Professional photographers can enter the ‘Celebrating National Garden Scheme gardens’ and ‘Best Gardens for Health photo’.

All entrants have to do is take a photo in a National Garden Scheme garden and enter it via www.ngs.org.uk/photo with their details, to be in with a chance of winning.

The competition ends on September 1 2017, with an exhibition of the winning photos being held at the Garden Museum in London early October.

Mary Berry, National Garden Scheme President, said “I am delighted to support the National Garden Scheme during their 90th year and look forward to welcoming the winner of their photography competition to my garden.”

For full details, terms and competition and category restrictions visit www.ngs.org.uk/photo