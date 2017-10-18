Gales forecast for the weekend across Sussex

Sussex could be hit by gales this weekend along with heavy rain.

The Met Office forecast currently is for winds up to 50-60mph - well short of those experienced during storm Ophelia but still capable of causing problems for drivers and bringing trees down.

Tomorrow (Wednesday October 18) and Thursday are set to be cloudy with some showers.

Friday will be breezy but the wind is due to pick up on Saturday with early heavy rain.

The gales are forecast to stick around most of the weekend but clearing later on Sunday.

The temperatures are likely to be in the mid teens.

There’s good news, though, as the outlook for the rest of the month is for more settled conditions and warmer conditions.