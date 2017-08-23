Fun in the sun Carnival theme for Pentlow Summer Fete

Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd was special guest when Pentlow Nursing Home, in Eastbourne’s Old Town, held a carnival themed Summer Fete on Saturday August 5.
There were games for old and young, from hook a duck to tin can alley, find the key and pick a lolly. One lucky visitor won the large jar of sweets, and there was also a chance to have your very own portrait done, by local artist Tom Barbour. The fete also played host to another celebration, with resident Fred Norman turning 98 years of age. With presents, cake and family, it was a wonderful chance for everyone to celebrate. Everyone was kept entertained with live music from Full Beam Productions. Jenni Seddon, from Pentlow, said: “It was a fantastic opportunity to get residents, friends, family and the local community together.
