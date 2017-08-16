Fun Day to help get Oliver a dog

Have your say

A Family Fun Day at Eastbourne Sports Park on Saturday August 26, will help an appeal to get four year old Oliver Geall a support dog.

Oliver’s mum Vickie explained: “Oliver is a four year old boy with diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder. He is non verbal and has complex needs. We are raising money for Oliver to have a autism support dog after discovering a charity called Autism Life Dogs.

“The dog will be able to help Oliver in day to day activities that he finds challenging.

“The support dog for Oliver would be life changing. Oliver loves dogs and responds well to them.

“The bond he could build with his own forever friend would be amazing.

“The dogs are trained to help with reducing anxiety by recognising signs of when the child is becoming distressed they also help with walking nicely as Oliver runs and he has no danger awareness.

“The dogs are trained to help with walking by making the child more focused on the dog than running away.

“They are also trained with techniques to reduce pressure by laying certain ways with the child.

“Repetitive commands Oliver will start to understand and sign to the dog will help him as at the moment Oliver has no communication skills.

“All in all the dog will become a forever friend for Oliver and will be where ever Oliver is.

The family needs to raise £6,000 to provide Oliver with the dog.

The event on August 26 runs from 12 noon - 4pm and will include a barbecue, bouncy castle, dog competitions and an auction.

The Sports Park is situated at Cross Levels Way.

People can also support Oliver’s appeal by visiting his Go Fund Me page at www.gofundme.com/olivers-fund?r=47990.