Frightful fun this Hallowe’en

A spooky screening, pumpkin pie and a spider hunt are just some of the fun activies planned for Hallowe’en.

On Hallowe’en night (October 31) Eastbourne’s Redoubt Fortress will put on a spine-chilling film screening of The Thing.

It will see the Redoubt transformed into an Antarctic research station. Twilight Tours are also proving popular. The hour-long frightful torchlit journey into the dark cells, corridors and caponiers will uncover some more gruesome stories, chilling tales of haunted sightings and myths and legends, complete with a historical twist.

Twilight Tours selling out but there are two dates still available.

There are places on tonight’s tour (October 28), for adults and teens only, and October 29 for a family tour with school age children. Tickets are £5 per adult and £3 per child. Booking is essential. Doors open at 7pm, with tours from 8pm to 9pm.

The Thing film evening on October 31 costs £6 per ticket, doors open 7pm for drinks and popcorn.

For more information or to book online visit www.eastbournemuseums.co.uk or telephone 01323 410300.

The Old Loom Mill, Ersham Road, Hailsham is hosting a Spooktacular Fun Day in aid of Chestnut Tree children’s hospice on Saturday (October 29) from 10am to 5pm.

There will be a range of attractions including a magician, a spider hunt, pumpkin trail quiz, face painting, crafts, a slimy lucky dip and a raffle.

The animals at Drusillas Park, East Sussex have been enjoying some seasonal surprises, as keepers served up a pumpkin feast as part of the Hallowe’en celebrations.

A large number of pumpkins were delivered to the park for Shriek Week, which takes place at the zoo over half-term.

Any leftover pumpkins were snapped up by the keepers and dished up to the animals .

A black and white lemur is pictured above enjoying his seasonal snack.

Pumpkins make the ideal animal snack as they are a great source of potassium, vitamin A and they are also high in fibre.

However, due to their seasonal nature they are not often enjoyed by the residents of the zoo.