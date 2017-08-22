Fresh flats plan for Old Town home

A fresh planning application to knock down a home in Old Town and build flats in its place has been submitted to the council.

A previous bid for a single block of 10 two bedroom flats on the site of Ridgelands in Upland Road was refused by Eastbourne council planners in 2015 and again by a government inspector after an appeal last year,

The latest plan is for eight two bedroom flats and two one bedroom flats on the site, which is on the corner with the A259 East Dean road.

Neighbours last time mounted a strong campaign saying the development would be out of keeping with the area, lead to an increase in traffic and parking problems close to an already busy stretch of road and would be an over development.

The government inspector, who mentioned in his appeal findings that there had been a fatal accident close to the site on the day before his visit, said the development would be harmful to the area.

HW Planning Ltd said its latest application would house ten flats in two and a half storey buildings and that the bid addressed concerns raised at the last appeal.