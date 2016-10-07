Freedom Leisure’s stroke rehabilitation is recognised

Freedom Leisure is celebrating after wins in the South East Life After Stroke Awards.

Not-for-profit leisure centre operator Freedom Leisure and individual staff member, Stephanie Wadlow, were both announced as winners in the Special Recognition and Professional Excellence categories respectively, at the awrds which took place at the Stroke Association’s regional office.

This is in recognition of the work they do in partnership with the Stroke Association, for stroke suffers in East Sussex.

Stephanie Wadlow, health programme manager for Freedom Leisure, heads up a team of three who provide stroke rehabilitation courses at Hailsham, Crowborough and Bexhill leisure centres, operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of Wealden and Rother District Councils.

Richard Bagwell, Freedom Leisure sports development manager, said, “At Freedom Leisure we are committed to providing excellent health and leisure facilities to the communities we serve and the work done in East Sussex is a great example of additional services we offer – one that we aspire to extend to all our UK centres in the future.”

Mr Bagwell said, “Stephanie and her highly qualified team are a wonderful asset to Freedom Leisure and truly provide a wonderful and very high-standard service.

“We are delighted that they have been recognised with these awards and thank them for their hard work.”

Stephanie Wadlow said, “We were honoured to have been nominated by the Stroke Association in the first place and feel extremely privileged to have gone on to win.

“The team and I are extremely proud of the rehabilitation service we offer, which has grown in the last seven years and now offers aftercare beyond the initial course – seeing individuals progress to independent exercise.

“I thoroughly enjoy meeting new clients and being able to work with them personally, as it is inspiring and joyous to see the progress they make.

“I’m lucky that the work I do is so rewarding, so to receive an award for something I enjoy so much is a little surreal.”

Sandra Field, from Stroke Association, said, “A stroke happens in an instant and often changes lives forever. We were thrilled that so many of our community in the South East Coast were nominated to receive a Life After Stroke Award.”

